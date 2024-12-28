Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

TUSI remained flat at $25.40 on Friday. 2,387 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

