Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 35.3% – Should You Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shares were up 35.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 178,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 599% from the average daily volume of 25,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Triumph Gold Trading Up 35.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19.
Triumph Gold Company Profile
Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.
