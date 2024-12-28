Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $572.92 and traded as high as $598.20. Tyler Technologies shares last traded at $592.84, with a volume of 83,561 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.14, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $610.14 and a 200 day moving average of $573.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total value of $1,808,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,504. This trade represents a 20.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,252 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,928 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Tobam bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $79,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

