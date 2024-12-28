US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Up 6,800.0% in December

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.02% of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UFIV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.81. 8,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $50.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1352 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

