USDS Price Up 0.1% This Week (USDS)

USDS (USDS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, USDS has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. USDS has a market cap of $5.10 billion and approximately $14,257.39 worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDS token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94,389.11 or 1.00106914 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,847.77 or 0.99532784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDS Token Profile

USDS’s total supply is 5,282,085,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official website is sky.money. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem.

USDS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 5,287,040,917.70903596. The last known price of USDS is 0.99829176 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17,234.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.