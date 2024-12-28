Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3885 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VCN opened at C$51.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.31. Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$41.71 and a 1-year high of C$53.07.

