Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCE opened at C$54.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$45.08 and a 1 year high of C$57.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.96.

