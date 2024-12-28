Vertcoin Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $9,209.75 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94,708.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.00470912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.52 or 0.00106140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00027876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.00210090 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00018360 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 71,015,047 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.