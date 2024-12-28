Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 4,943.6% from the November 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Victoria Price Performance
VCCTF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. Victoria has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.87.
About Victoria
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.