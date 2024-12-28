Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 4,943.6% from the November 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

VCCTF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. Victoria has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

