Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Upgraded to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Viña Concha y Toro Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCOYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,097. Viña Concha y Toro has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48.

Viña Concha y Toro Company Profile

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

