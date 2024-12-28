Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 735,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VINC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vincerx Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VINC Free Report ) by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,967 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.11% of Vincerx Pharma worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 17,339,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,792. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.