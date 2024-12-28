Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 735,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ VINC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 17,339,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,792. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.48.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
