Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Update

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VABK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500. The company has a market capitalization of $205.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.45. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.95%.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VABK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.