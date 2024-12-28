Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 386,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
VRPX opened at $0.41 on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.
