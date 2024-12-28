Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 188.8% in December

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 188.8% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $689,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Price Performance

NIE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. 82,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

