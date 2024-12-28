Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.84 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,744,000 after buying an additional 174,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,074,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

