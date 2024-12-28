VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the November 30th total of 456,400 shares. Approximately 42.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VivoPower International Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of VVPR stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. VivoPower International has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

