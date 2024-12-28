VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the November 30th total of 456,400 shares. Approximately 42.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
VivoPower International Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of VVPR stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. VivoPower International has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $9.90.
VivoPower International Company Profile
