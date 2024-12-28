Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Stock Price Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $162.00 and last traded at $162.00. 60 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.00.

Webco Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.66.

Get Webco Industries alerts:

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.