Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $4.97. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 93,890 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1204 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
