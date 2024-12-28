Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.90 and traded as high as $4.97. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 93,890 shares trading hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1204 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

