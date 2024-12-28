WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHFCL opened at $25.18 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

