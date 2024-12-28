William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Up 43.0% in December

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in William Penn Bancorporation stock. Dryden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) by 722.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,773 shares during the quarter. William Penn Bancorporation accounts for 4.5% of Dryden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dryden Capital LLC owned about 2.42% of William Penn Bancorporation worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WMPN opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 million, a PE ratio of -200.33 and a beta of -0.03.

William Penn Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

