XYO Price Hits $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $253.96 million and $3.72 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00006105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00015927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00006722 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00047799 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0190139 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,864,049.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.