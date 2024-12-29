Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $14.18.
About Acadian Timber
