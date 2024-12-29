Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Agrify Stock Performance

Shares of AGFY opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 10.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. Agrify has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In other Agrify news, insider David Aaron Kessler sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $509,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Kovler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.89 per share, with a total value of $229,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,350. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

