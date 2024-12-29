Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Up 61.1% in December

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,100 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the November 30th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.29% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. 462,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,735. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by ($0.92). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.34% and a negative net margin of 1,283.19%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

