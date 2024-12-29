Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 154,000 shares traded.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 23.78, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company and is engaged in the exploration and development of properties in Canada and Mexico. The company owns an interest in the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.