Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 57.9% in December

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,300 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the November 30th total of 651,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
Almonty Industries stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,558. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
About Almonty Industries
