Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Up 57.9% in December

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,300 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the November 30th total of 651,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

Almonty Industries stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,558. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

