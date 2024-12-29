Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alzamend Neuro from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 3.2 %

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 153,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,471. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

