América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $19.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 413,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 36,692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,707 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

