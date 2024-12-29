América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $19.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.48.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
América Móvil stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
