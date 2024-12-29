Analyzing China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

Profitability

This table compares China Everbright Environment Group and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Everbright Environment Group N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

Dividends

China Everbright Environment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.1%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share.

Volatility and Risk

China Everbright Environment Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Everbright Environment Group $4.10 billion 0.70 $565.72 million N/A N/A Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A

China Everbright Environment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company’s Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants. This segment also provides waste sorting, renewable resources utilization, and sanitation operation services. Its Greentech Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates integrated biomass utilization, hazardous and solid waste treatment, and solar energy and wind power projects, as well as offers environmental remediation services. The company’s Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation segment constructs, upgrades, and operates waste water treatment plants; water supply and reusable water treatment plants; and sponge city construction, sludge treatment and disposal, leachate treatment, river-basin ecological restoration, and waste water source heat pump projects. This segment also researches and develops water environment technologies and engineering projects. The company’s Others segment conducts environmental protection technology research and development projects; provides environmental related technological, and protection project equipment construction and installation services; designs environmental protection projects; and sells related equipment. It also collects and treats municipal wastes by mechanical and biological technology; and manufactures environmental protection equipment. The company was formerly known as China Everbright International Limited and changed its name to China Everbright Environment Group Limited in September 2020. China Everbright Environment Group Limited was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

