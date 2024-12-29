ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Up 66.4% in December

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,200 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the November 30th total of 3,155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 490.7 days.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZGF remained flat at $17.85 during trading on Friday. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585. ANZ Group has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

About ANZ Group

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

