ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded ASOS to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

ASOS Price Performance

About ASOS

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY remained flat at $5.15 during midday trading on Friday. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. ASOS has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.61.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Further Reading

