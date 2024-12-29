Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AHNR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 136,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Athena Gold has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

