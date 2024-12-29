Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Athena Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AHNR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 136,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Athena Gold has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About Athena Gold
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Athena Gold
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.