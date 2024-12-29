Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 397,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 295.6% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 337,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 252,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Rodman & Renshaw lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Athira Pharma Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.55. 137,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,925. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $21.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.99.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

