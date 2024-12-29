Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.99 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.60). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 48.70 ($0.61), with a volume of 516,713 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.11. The stock has a market cap of £174.49 million, a PE ratio of -541.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

