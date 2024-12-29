AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the November 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Get AXA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AXA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.