AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2024

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the November 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AXA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXA

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.