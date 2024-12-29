B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.61. Approximately 94,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 125,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.24%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

