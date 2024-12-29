Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in December

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the November 30th total of 319,300 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Beneficient Trading Down 3.7 %

BENF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 420,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,208. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Insider Activity at Beneficient

In related news, major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 188,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $337,042.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,247.57. This represents a 35.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Cangany, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,000. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,021 shares of company stock valued at $351,333. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beneficient

About Beneficient

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beneficient stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beneficient ( NASDAQ:BENF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp owned 1.40% of Beneficient as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.