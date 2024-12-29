Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Lionel F. Conacher Buys 8,418 Shares of Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) Director Lionel F. Conacher bought 8,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $100,005.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,232 shares in the company, valued at $382,916.16. The trade was a 35.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Better Choice Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTR opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.73. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Better Choice in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Choice

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Better Choice as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Better Choice

(Get Free Report)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.