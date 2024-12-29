BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioLineRx from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

BioLineRx stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in BioLineRx by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

