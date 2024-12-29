BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioLineRx from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLRX
BioLineRx Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in BioLineRx by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioLineRx
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.