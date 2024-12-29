Blackboxstocks Inc. Dismisses Turner, Stone & Company as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm; Engages Victor Mokuolo CPA PLLC as ReplacementOn December 20, 2024, Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) made significant changes in its accounting

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Blackboxstocks’s 8K filing here.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

