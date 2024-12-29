Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of -12.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $212.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
