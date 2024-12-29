Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of -12.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $212.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braemar Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:BHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Braemar Hotels & Resorts

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.