BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in December

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BranchOut Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOF remained flat at $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 73,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BranchOut Food has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

