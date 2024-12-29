Brokers Issue Forecasts for TeraWulf FY2024 Earnings

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Canada analyst B. Papanastasiou anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

WULF stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

