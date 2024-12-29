Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of BURBY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

