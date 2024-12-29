Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,800. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $26.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $245,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

