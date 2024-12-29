Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Calbee Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLBEY traded down C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$4.94. 1,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.37. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58.
Calbee Company Profile
