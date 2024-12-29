Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director Valerie Sorbie Acquires 1,700 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director Valerie Sorbie purchased 1,700 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.27 per share, with a total value of C$82,059.00.

Calian Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CGY traded down C$0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,319. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. Calian Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$42.88 and a twelve month high of C$61.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$567.50 million, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGY shares. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Calian Group

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.