Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 151.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after buying an additional 594,424 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 359,991 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 790,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 258,390 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 34.3% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 165,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 128,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ RENE remained flat at $11.66 on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,207. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

