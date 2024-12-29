Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $22.27.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.27%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

