China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
China National Building Material Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBUMY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $23.30. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. China National Building Material has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.
About China National Building Material
